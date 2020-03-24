Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Benchmark

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Benchmark from $75.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Z stock opened at $31.22 on Tuesday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 123,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $7,535,893.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock valued at $23,050,789. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 760.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,982,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after purchasing an additional 37,138 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

