Zipper Price Hits $0.0000 (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 24th. Zipper has a market capitalization of $742,051.34 and approximately $228,360.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, DigiFinex, FCoin and IDCM. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000363 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Buying and Selling Zipper

Zipper can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, OKEx, DigiFinex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

