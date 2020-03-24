Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,954,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,956 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.0% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.94% of Zoetis worth $1,846,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $92.66 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.87 and a 200-day moving average of $128.58.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,456 shares of company stock valued at $19,499,222 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

