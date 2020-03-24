Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Mark C. Wiggins Buys 2,500 Shares

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.19 per share, for a total transaction of $57,975.00.

NASDAQ ZGNX traded up $2.66 on Tuesday, reaching $23.19. The company had a trading volume of 813,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,190. The firm has a market cap of $997.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Zogenix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scopia Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 12.2% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 1,598,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,986,000 after purchasing an additional 173,804 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,312,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zogenix by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZGNX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

