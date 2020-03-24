ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches One Day Volume of $55,863.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZrCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00017924 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC and Tidex. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and $55,863.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.02633802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00183865 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 77.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034537 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,578,601 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

ZrCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

