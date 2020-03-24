ZumCoin Market Cap Hits $583,610.63 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $583,610.63 and $29.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZumCoin has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZumCoin Coin Trading

ZumCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.