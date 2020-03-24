Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Zuora from to in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $8.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.37. Zuora has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The company has a market capitalization of $916.92 million, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

