$0.05 EPS Expected for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Blackline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Blackline posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Blackline will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blackline.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $80.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million.

BL has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Blackline from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

BL opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. Blackline has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -86.53 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,469.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 10,000 shares of Blackline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,735,821.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734 in the last 90 days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 414.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Blackline by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

