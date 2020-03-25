$0.06 EPS Expected for Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Construction Partners reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $175.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Construction Partners to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Construction Partners to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Construction Partners in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.60.

Shares of ROAD stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,415. Construction Partners has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $839.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 72,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $1,236,083.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 63.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 728.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

