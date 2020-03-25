$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CLSA reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHG. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. State Street Corp increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GHG stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.13. 94,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

