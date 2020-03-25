$0.34 EPS Expected for Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) will announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CPF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. The stock had a trading volume of 243,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $356.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.07. Central Pacific Financial has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $30.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 141.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 431,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 253,352 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,187,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Pacific Financial (CPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.