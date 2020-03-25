-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) to post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,855,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,125,000 after buying an additional 765,114 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,848,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 429,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 227,344 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199,365 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.08. 134,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 3.59. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

