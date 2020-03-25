$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Acushnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Acushnet posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acushnet will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acushnet.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.66 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOLF. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens dropped their price target on Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 46.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.20. Acushnet has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acushnet (GOLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.