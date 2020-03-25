-$0.42 EPS Expected for Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Beyondspring Inc (NASDAQ:BYSI) to report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Beyondspring’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.37) and the lowest is ($0.52). Beyondspring posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Beyondspring will report full year earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($1.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Beyondspring.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyondspring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Nomura started coverage on shares of Beyondspring in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beyondspring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Beyondspring in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyondspring currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:BYSI traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $14.11. 27,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,528. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $350.26 million, a PE ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.02. Beyondspring has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Beyondspring by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Beyondspring by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Beyondspring in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Beyondspring by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

About Beyondspring

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab.

