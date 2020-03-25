$0.52 EPS Expected for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Mercury Systems posted earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRCY. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Shares of MRCY traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.17. The stock had a trading volume of 611,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,086. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.25. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total transaction of $411,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,278,000 after purchasing an additional 242,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,080,000 after acquiring an additional 62,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,917,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,798,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,319 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

