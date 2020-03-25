-$0.57 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to ($1.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.20. 41,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,395. The company has a quick ratio of 18.86, a current ratio of 18.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $16.90.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 197,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,955,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

