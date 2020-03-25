$0.64 EPS Expected for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. 50,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.82%.

In other news, insider Matthew Goetz bought 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $98,911.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,694.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero sold 647,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $15,697,748.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,625,729.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 148,616 shares of company stock worth $5,372,345. Insiders own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

