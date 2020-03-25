-$0.79 EPS Expected for Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.71). Myovant Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.28). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Citigroup began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

In other news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo purchased 405,100 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $3,034,199.00. Also, insider Frank Karbe sold 19,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $306,350.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 986,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,344,596 and have sold 43,559 shares valued at $670,034. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MYOV opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

