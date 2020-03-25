$1.07 EPS Expected for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) to post $1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $0.99. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.64.

ICE traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,540,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,673,858. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $101.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,991,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,409 shares of company stock valued at $31,483,557. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 250,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,142,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 311,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.