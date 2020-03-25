$1.55 Million in Sales Expected for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) will report $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.88 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $19.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $39.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.30 million, with estimates ranging from $2.81 million to $21.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,901.99% and a negative return on equity of 259.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.91.

In other news, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $38,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,198.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INO stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.15. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

