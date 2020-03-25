$1.96 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $1.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.92 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $9.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.42 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 175.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO opened at $42.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.88. AGCO has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $81.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.