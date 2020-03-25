$10.60 Million in Sales Expected for Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to announce $10.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.20 million and the highest is $11.20 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $9.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full year sales of $51.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.07 million to $52.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $55.08 million, with estimates ranging from $53.74 million to $55.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Sharps Compliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

In other Sharps Compliance news, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $29,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $62,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,027 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,767.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,823 shares of company stock worth $99,517 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Sharps Compliance by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 576,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 91,958 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the third quarter worth approximately $872,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $581,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMED opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. Sharps Compliance has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 million, a P/E ratio of 79.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.34.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web-based compliance and training program.

