102,057 Shares in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 102,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.31% of Benefitfocus as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 246,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 163,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Benefitfocus by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 361,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of BNFT opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus Inc has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $279.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Benefitfocus Inc will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Benefitfocus from $47.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.