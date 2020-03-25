102,500 Shares in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,000. Covington Capital Management owned about 0.79% of BayCom as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BayCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

BCML stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.43. BayCom Corp has a 1-year low of $11.07 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 million. On average, analysts predict that BayCom Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BayCom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

