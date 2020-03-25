105,197 Shares in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.33% of AquaVenture at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WAAS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AquaVenture during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in AquaVenture by 19.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAAS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, AquaVenture currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.08.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.33. AquaVenture Holdings Ltd has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $52.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.89 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AquaVenture Holdings Ltd will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AquaVenture Profile

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

