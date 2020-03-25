11,262 Shares in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Bought by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,262 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,000. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 915,716 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after acquiring an additional 605,158 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 597,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $130,507,000 after acquiring an additional 528,066 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 851,724.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 425,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 425,862 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.40.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HD traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914,205. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.26 and its 200-day moving average is $225.39. The firm has a market cap of $177.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

