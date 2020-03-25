11,689 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,000. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.4% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT traded up $17.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $305.99. The stock had a trading volume of 556,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,672. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $386.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus increased their target price on Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

