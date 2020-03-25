$119.15 Million in Sales Expected for Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) to report sales of $119.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acacia Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $120.09 million. Acacia Communications posted sales of $105.22 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Acacia Communications will report full-year sales of $527.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $540.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $621.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Acacia Communications.

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.08). Acacia Communications had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $128.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.71 million.

ACIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Acacia Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acacia Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acacia Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.79.

In other news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 4,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $258,980.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $148,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,538 shares of company stock worth $597,419 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Acacia Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIA stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Acacia Communications has a 52 week low of $44.38 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.65.

Acacia Communications

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

