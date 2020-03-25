12,500 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Acquired by Bronson Point Management LLC

Bronson Point Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Ralph Lauren makes up 0.8% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,453,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Institutional investors own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.98. 311,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $133.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $140.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.67.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.