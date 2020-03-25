126,728 Shares in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Purchased by Bullseye Asset Management LLC

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 126,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,000. Domo accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Domo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Domo by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Domo by 309.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,257. Domo Inc has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.52.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo Inc will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.