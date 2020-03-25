127,881 Shares in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF (BATS:IMOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 127,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,393,000.

IMOM traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.13. 13,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $33.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.1183 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.