12,854 Shares in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Purchased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,284,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,409,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after purchasing an additional 73,691 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cabot Microelectronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,083,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 631,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 395,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,089,000 after purchasing an additional 12,591 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot Microelectronics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,369.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.80, for a total value of $976,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,135 shares of company stock worth $9,374,123. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $103.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.97. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $85.26 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.19%.

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

