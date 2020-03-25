12,909 Shares in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $116.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.88 and its 200 day moving average is $137.14. Toyota Motor Corp has a 1 year low of $108.01 and a 1 year high of $145.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.95. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $69.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Toyota Motor Corp will post 15.7 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

