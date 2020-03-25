$13.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) will post sales of $13.99 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.20 billion and the lowest is $13.45 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit posted sales of $13.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will report full year sales of $58.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.53 billion to $61.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $59.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.92 billion to $61.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Energy Transfer LP Unit.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In related news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren bought 4,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 5,800 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,194,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,313,277. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 311.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,587,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986,874 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 220.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,605,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,678 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,700,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $804,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,377 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,458,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 957.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,596,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,994 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ET opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

