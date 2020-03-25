$131.90 Million in Sales Expected for W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will post $131.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.40 million and the highest is $141.39 million. W&T Offshore posted sales of $116.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year sales of $487.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $409.80 million to $565.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $512.87 million, with estimates ranging from $396.90 million to $628.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. W&T Offshore had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $151.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.08 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

NYSE WTI opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. W&T Offshore has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.14.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,587.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,255,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after buying an additional 471,443 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 907.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 288,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 57,801 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

