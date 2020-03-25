1,407 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,407 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,130.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,347.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,320.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $776.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 52.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,520.91.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

