149,950 Shares in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT (NYSE:TEAF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 149,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEAF. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth $1,202,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth $937,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT during the fourth quarter worth $985,000.

In related news, insider Gary Paul Henson bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.00.

Shares of NYSE:TEAF traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $10.20. 130,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,914. TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%.

About TORTOISE ESSENT/COM SH BEN INT

There is no company description available for Tortoise Essential Assets Income Term.

