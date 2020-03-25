157,803 Shares in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 157,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.17% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Harmonic by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Harmonic by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HLIT shares. ValuEngine cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market cap of $473.71 million, a PE ratio of -68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.03. Harmonic Inc has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $122.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.07 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 63,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $429,718.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,041,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,032,244.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

