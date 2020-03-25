16,472 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH traded up $16.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,204,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,016,982. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.06 and its 200 day moving average is $265.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

