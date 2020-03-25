18,543 Shares in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,014,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $59.19. 61,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,986. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $81.04.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

