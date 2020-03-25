18,767 Shares in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.