188,591 Shares in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 188,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Kennedy-Wilson at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 18,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KW opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.12. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.21%.

KW has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

