193,547 Shares in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Purchased by York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 193,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,304,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Cubic as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CUB. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,826,045 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,082,000 after buying an additional 141,497 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,866,000 after purchasing an additional 818,455 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 887,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,417,000 after purchasing an additional 32,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Cubic by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 775,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Cubic by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 757,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cubic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Cubic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of NYSE:CUB traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.49. 447,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,477. Cubic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $328.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.47 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cubic Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans acquired 5,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.46 per share, with a total value of $252,637.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

