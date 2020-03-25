1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

1ST TR ENERGY I/SH (NYSE:FIF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

NYSE:FIF traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 20,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,033. 1ST TR ENERGY I/SH has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $17.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.63.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

