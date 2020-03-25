$2.33 Billion in Sales Expected for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) to announce sales of $2.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.44 billion and the lowest is $2.28 billion. PulteGroup reported sales of $2.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full-year sales of $11.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $11.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.83 billion to $12.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PHM. ValuEngine lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.19.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,586.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in PulteGroup by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,341,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $480,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,571 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,426,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $326,940,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its position in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in PulteGroup by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,541,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,403,000 after purchasing an additional 928,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

