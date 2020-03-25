$2.88 EPS Expected for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) will announce earnings per share of $2.88 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64. Canadian Pacific Railway reported earnings per share of $2.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will report full year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.91 to $13.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $15.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian Pacific Railway.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.79.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,118,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,224,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,868,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 930,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,433,000 after purchasing an additional 641,600 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,227,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $567,755,000 after purchasing an additional 346,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 27,186.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 252,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,537. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $275.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.23 and a 200-day moving average of $240.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

