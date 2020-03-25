20,541 Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Acquired by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 20,541 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,744,000. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after purchasing an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded up $7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.82. The stock had a trading volume of 959,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,063. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $266.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.84.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,514 shares of company stock worth $47,186,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LULU shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.48.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

