2,087,312 Shares in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Acquired by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,087,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,945,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 5.04% of Aclaris Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 63.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 100,831 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,734,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,857 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.6% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 1,769,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 140,458 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 136,751 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 13,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,459. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ACRS shares. ValuEngine raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

