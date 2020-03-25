213,647 Shares in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) Acquired by EcoR1 Capital LLC

EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned about 0.17% of Iovance Biotherapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 73,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.62.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.60. 144,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,290. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $38.92.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

