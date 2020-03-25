$215.93 Million in Sales Expected for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report sales of $215.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Opko Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $216.20 million and the lowest is $215.50 million. Opko Health posted sales of $222.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opko Health will report full-year sales of $885.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $879.00 million to $897.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $911.91 million, with estimates ranging from $900.80 million to $922.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Opko Health.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Opko Health from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. Opko Health has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $937.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,437,501 shares of company stock worth $2,169,859. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,462,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Opko Health by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Opko Health by 4,068.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 444,396 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Opko Health by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

